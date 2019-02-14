Huda Beauty

An easy-to-use loose powder, perfectly curated for all skin tones to create an airbrushed, long-lasting complexion while blurring the appearance of pores and fine lines, and holding makeup in place all day long. The Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powders are inspired by Huda’s strong belief that the technique of baking is a key step to a flawless finish while ensuring long-lasting, melt proof makeup. Easy Bake is easy to use due to its unique powder net which disperses a controlled amount of powder, and by following Huda’s step-by-step guide, within a few minutes you’ll brighten and revitalise your under eye while enhancing the contours of your face. This extremely light and silky texture blends seamlessly into the skin leaving it matte with a hint of sheen, for a luminous finish that controls shine throughout the day. Packed with ultra-refined pigments, to ensure the right fit for all skin tones. The powders work to subtly colour correct and highlight different contours of the face, leaving a translucent veil of colour on your skin – so you can bake, without the cake!