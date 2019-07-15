Detects all forms of the pregnancy hormone commonly found in urine.Prepare clean and dry container,Soak the product in urine for at least 15-60 seconds. The screen displays red. Remove and lay flat.Wait 1-3 minutes to read the results.Don't read the results after 5 minutes.
Over 99% accurate from the day of your expected period. Use any time of day
Clear two pink lines pregnant,one pink line not pregnant. A pink and a pale red are also pregnant
Each box contains: two bags and desiccant in each box.Store at 36°-86°F (2°-30°C). Do not freeze. For in vitro diagnostic use. Not for internal use. Keep out of the reach of children. Read package insert before use
Exclusively sold on Amazon US and FDA approved. that our pregnancy test sticks offer you the best value and quality in the market