Herman Miller x Hay

Eames Molded Recycled Plastic Side Chair

$445.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hay

This first-of-its-kind collaboration celebrates Eames classics, reimagined in a fresh palette that’s uniquely HAY. Now made of 100% post-industrial recycled plastic, the iconic Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair has been updated in a range of playful colors for mixing and matching. More Details