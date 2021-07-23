Vitamix

E310

$349.95

Explorian Series Blenders Built to Last With intuititive, versatile controls, exhilirating power, and durability backed up by a 5-year warranty, the new Explorian® Series E310 will forever change the way you cook, it's never been easier to become a Vitamix owner. Features Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Create Every Texture Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. Pulse Feature With the Pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups. High-Performance Motor The powerful 2 HP motor can handle even tough ingredients to create high-quality blends. Easy Cleaning With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix® machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds—no disassembly required. What comes in the box Motor Base 48-ounce Container Mini-Tamper Cookbook