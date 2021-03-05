Dyson

Dysonball Multifloor 2 – Refurbished

$399.99 $179.97

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Unrivaled Dyson suction. Light to maneuver. Turns on a dime. Steers easily into difficult spaces. - Color: iron/yellow - Ball(TM) Technology. Core components are housed within a ball, lowering the machine’s center of gravity – increasing stability and maneuverability. - Powerful suction across all floors. Cleans carpets, wood floors, vinyl and tiles. - Self-adjusting cleaner head. Active base plate automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors. - Instant-release wand. Wand and long-reach hose release in one smooth action, so it's easy to clean up high and under furniture. - Certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly(TM). Traps allergens and bacteria. Whole-machine HEPA filtration. No other vacuum expels cleaner air. - 6-month warranty. Dyson's free 6-month warranty covers parts and labor, plus free shipping there and back. - 1 Suction based on ASTM F558 at the cleaner head, dust-loaded against upright market. - Cord length: 30 ft. - 41.93" x 15.59" x 13.39" - Imported Note from Manufacturer: Our refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. This item may or may not be in the original packaging. See the seller’s listing for full details.