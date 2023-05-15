Dyson

Dyson V8

Two cleaning modes For the right balance of power and run time. More power where you need it. More energy efficiency everywhere else. Easily reaches up high Lightweight and ergonomic to clean high-up places with one smooth motion. Transforms to a handheld Small enough for hard-to-reach places around your home. Powerful and long-lasting enough to clean your whole car too. Hair screw tool Anti-tangle conical brush bar picks up long hair and pet hair. Fast. Crevice tool Engineered for precise cleaning around tricky edges and into hard-to-reach narrow spaces. Combination tool Two tools in one – wide nozzle and brush, for quick switching between cleaning and dusting tasks around your home or car. No-touch bin emptying Hygienic ejection mechanism drives out dirt and dust in one action – so you don’t need to touch it. Neatly stores and charges Always handy on the wall-mounted charging dock, your Dyson V8™ vacuum is easy to store – and ready to go when you need it.