Dypsis Lutescen – Areca Palm

One of the most popular house plants, we find the Areca Palm the eaist to look after. the fronds are narrower and more plentiful than other varieties of plams making it an attractive focal point for any room 150cm tall, pot width 24cm 190cm tall, pot width 35cm 200cm tall, pot width 40cm 210cm tall pot width 45cm Site. Bright indirect light to bright shade. Temperature. Average warmth. ... Water really well in the growing season little over winter. These plants need humidity so mist the leaves regularly stand on a tray of damp pebbles. Feed once a month in the summer Tip. If any stems begin to die remove ASAP to stop any rot infecting the healthy stems adjacent.