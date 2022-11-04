Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Great Jones
Dutch Baby
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Great Jones
Need a few alternatives?
Caraway Home
Minis Duo
BUY
$190.00
Caraway
Our Place
Mini Always Pan
BUY
$115.00
Our Place
Tower
Barbary & Oak Oval Cast Iron Casserole Pan
BUY
£43.68
£69.99
Wayfair
T-Fal
Simply Cook Prep And Cook Nonstick 17pc Set - Red
BUY
$59.99
$99.99
Target
More from Great Jones
Great Jones
Hot Dish 4-quart Rectangular Baking Dish
BUY
$55.99
$75.00
Nordstrom
Great Jones
Family Style
BUY
$495.00
$615.00
Great Jones
Great Jones
Holy Sheet
BUY
$40.00
Great Jones
Great Jones
Fully Baked
BUY
$215.00
$265.00
Great Jones
More from Kitchen
Our Place
Ovenware Set
BUY
$195.00
Our Place
Caraway
Whistling Tea Kettle
BUY
$245.00
Caraway
Caraway
Whistling Tea Kettle
BUY
$175.50
$245.00
Caraway
Caraway
Bakeware Set
BUY
$355.50
$545.00
Caraway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted