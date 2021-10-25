Scientia

Dusk Elixir Active Oil Blend

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Made specially for skin that needs a chance to repair and regenerate overnight, the Dusk Elixir Active Oil Blend gets to work on renewing, replenishing and restoring skin with a 100% natural oil blend. Helping to soothe you into a satisfying sleep, this blend calls on 23 natural oils from all over the globe (think: French lavender, Kenyan avocado, Indian bakuchiol and Tunisian and Moroccan rosemary oils to name but a few) — feeding skin with antioxidants and fatty acids to plump exhausted skin with hydration. Made for your skin and mind, it even lulls you into a sense of calm via lavender, ylang ylang and frankincense.