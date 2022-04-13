United States
Staud
Dunes Jacquard-knit Mini Skirt
$267.62
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes STAUD's 'Dune' mini skirt is made from soft cotton-blend and jacquard-knitted in a checked pattern. The hem and waist are ribbed for a shape-retaining fit. Wear yours with a tonal sweater and knee boots. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Mini-length, designed to be worn at the waist Mid-weight knit Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Beige cotton-blend Slips on 60% cotton, 30% nylon, 10% wool Dry clean Designer color: Frappe