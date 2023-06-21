Tracy's Dog

Duckie Clit Stimulator

[Pleasure Air Technology] Without making direct contact, Duckie uses Pleaure Air instead of conventional vibrations for clitoral stimulation, offer deep stimulation for clitoris for an entirely new sensation. [Compact Design] Travel-ready size makes it convenient to take it out. Light, compact and ergonomic design is great for solo and couple pleasure. [7 Settings] One button control design, easy to change the intensitive. Stimulate your sensitive spots from gentle to strong, experience the real deal, and enjoy mind-blowing. [Extra Soft Silicone] Ultra-smooth premium and body-safe silicone for an ultimate sensual experience and total peace of mind [Rechargeable and Waterproof ] Conveniently USB rechargeable, for elevated ecstasy wherever you want it, it will power up fully in about 2 hours and run pressure for up to 90 continuous minutes. Duckie is splashproof and east to clean.