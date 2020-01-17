Coyan

Dua Dress In Ivory

The DUA dress exudes effortless chic. It’s perfect for evening with heels and bold jewelry, yet it can also have an edgy look paired with sneakers for daywear. Crafted from luxurious silk, the design merges two natural shades, ivory at the front, beige at the back. The cut is modest, with stylish details that include a flattering V neckline, and an asymmetric hem echoed in the asymmetric three-quarter length sleeves. A subtle slit at the side and on both sleeves can be opened and closed via silk-covered buttons. Truly versatile, the DUA’s inclusive design is suitable for every body. Wear it loose or synched at the waist with the detachable ivory silk belt enhanced with two rose gold rings engraved with the COYAN logo. Lined with lustrous silk charmeuse, it not only feels sensuous against the skin, it is also extremely comfortable to wear. Dress: 100% Silk Lining: 100% Silk Charmeuse Made in the United States