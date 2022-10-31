Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Ferm Living
Dryp Candles – Set Of 2
£11.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ferm Living
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Ansel Glass Table Lamp
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Smoko
Astro Tayto Potato Moon Light
BUY
$18.00
$24.00
Smoko
Anthropologie
Bumblebee Table Lamp
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
Yarra-Decor
Bedside Lamp With Usb Port
BUY
$29.99
$48.99
Amazon
More from Ferm Living
Ferm Living
Ferm Living - Dryp Stick Candles Set
BUY
£6.71
£7.56
Connox
Ferm Living
Ferm Living Plant Box
BUY
£189.00
The Hip Store
Ferm Living
Sand Hem Rug - Small
BUY
£99.00
Rose & Grey
Ferm Living
Vuelta Lamp
BUY
£189.00
HUH Store
More from Décor
Urban Outfitters
Ansel Glass Table Lamp
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Smoko
Astro Tayto Potato Moon Light
BUY
$18.00
$24.00
Smoko
Anthropologie
Bumblebee Table Lamp
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
Yarra-Decor
Bedside Lamp With Usb Port
BUY
$29.99
$48.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted