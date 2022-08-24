Mario Badescu

Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a legendary on-the-spot solution that helps dry up surface blemishes overnight. This fast-acting, effective spot treatment contains the following highly effective ingredients: -Salicylic Acid: reduces the appearance of redness of blemishes -Sulfur: unclog pores -Zinc Oxide: absorbs excess oil Awards Won: 2020 Allure Readers' Choice Awards, Acne 2021 Beauty Inc The Greatest Skin Care Award, Acne HOW TO USE (Nighttime Routine): 1. Apply nightly, after cleasing and toning skin. Dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment at the bottom of the bottle *DO NOT SHAKE BOTTLE 2. Dab formula directly on the surface blemish. *DO NOT RUB IN. *Do NOT use on broken skin. DO NOT dip the same cotton swab into the bottle again. Use the other side of the cotton swab to avoid contaminating the product with bacteria. Let dry and rinse off in the morning. Before bed (after cleansing and toning). Looking for a daytime treatment? Our Drying Patch Blemish Patches are the perfect AM solution! #MBSkinTip: No matter how tempted you are, don’t shake the bottle! If you do—simply set the bottle on an even, flat surface. Leave it undisturbed for a few hours and voilà: your Drying Lotion is settled and looking brand new. You can use Drying Lotion to target surface blemishes on the back, chest, and neck, too.