Here's a remedy for your chair-drobe- that place where previously worn clothes end up when you don't think they need a wash yet but also don't feel confident about wearing them again. Our dry wash spray is designed to revive your worn clothes to looking, feeling and smelling refreshed, so you can protect them from the wear and tear of overwashing - it's like dry shampoo for your clothes! We created this product so that we can save water together by washing clothes only when they really deserve it, plus it's vegan, cruelty-free and powered by compressed air, not greenhouse gases so you can feel good about doing a small act of love for your clothes and the planet. Infused with ethically sourced Bulgarian Rose absolute, and blended with sumptuous Amazonian Murumuru, it leaves your clothes with a delicate kiss of nature that lasts. Weacirc,ve started our journey towards more eco-friendly cleaning products by loading our products with ingredients that come from renewable sources and packing them in recycled and recyclable bottles. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small, itacirc,s like we werenacirc,t even here. So every time you choose Love Home and Planet, you join our mission for a cleaner planet- we support environmental change-makers and our voluntary carbon tax supports recycling initiatives. HOW TO USE- Donacirc,t forget to follow the care label instructions on clothing. Lay garment flat over bedding. Apply evenly across garment. Hand-smooth any creases. Hang up for 15 minutes while you get ready for your day. NOT SUITABLE FOR USE ON CASHMERE, LEATHER, SILK OR SUEDE.