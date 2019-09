Eucerin

Dry Skin Intensive Lip Balm

Daily lip care especially recommeneded for extremely dry and cracked lips, as well as, perioral lip problems.Clinical studies confirm: excellent efficacy and skin tolerability even for sensitive skin.Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Lip Balm contains soothing Licorice Extract to relieve extremely dry and cracked lips, and reduce the redness around the lips due to dryness. Its perfume-free formula is suitable for sensitive skin.