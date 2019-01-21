Batiste

Dry Shampoo Cherry

£2.99

I'm not sure the review about the broken nozzle is entirely fair. I've gone through about ten of these and never had that happen. On the rare chance it does happen, I'm sure you could take it in for a refund or a replacement. This product requires a lot of rubbing in if you have dark hair. I use it every morning on my fringe, as it's prone to getting greasy throughout the day. It really helps! If you're the kind of person who has to wash their hair every day, in my experience this won't let you go another day without washing. If you apply a little bit, it won't have any effect, and if you apply more, it leaves your hair feeling awful and every time you touch it your fingers come away with a layer of powder. The smell is quite nice, although I've only tried this and the original so far.