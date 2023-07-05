Boy Smells x Kin Euphorics

Dropout + Lightwave Duo

LIMITED EDITION EMOTION ILLUMINATIONS — Regulate your regular and get back to center. Plant your mind in the pillow of soothing chamomile and lavender while cleansing sage and comforting woods help take the edge off. Burn for that special nudge in the right direction — a scent for calibrating your calm. Enjoy the DROPOUT PILLAR CANDLE + KIN LIGHTWAVE DUO when you are in need of soothing. The candle's patented scent technology in this candle is scientifically designed to illuminate neural pathways toward relaxation and surrender. Studies of molecular accords’ effect on the brain, body arousal and mood mapping culminate in this limited edition collection with our non-alcoholic, functional beverage buddies, KIN EUPHORICS. The beverage is like naked forest bathing at midnight. Non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated Lightwave is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Reishi Mushroom, L-Theanine, and L-Tryptophan to mellow your mind, balance reactions to stress, and help conjure inner peace.