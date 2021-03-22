zzieeceramics

Handmade Materials: ceramic, clay, speckled clay, pottery The design of this incense holder was inspired by the concentric waves that radiate out from a drop of rain hitting the surface of water. Holds any standard incense stick. Roughly 6" diameter. Clean with soap and water, or in the dishwasher. ****Glaze Descriptions**** Bone – A soft, buttery satin white glaze on white clay. Some speckling throughout, but less than Dune. Dune – A satin white glaze on speckled tan clay. Frost – A satin white glaze on cream clay. No speckles. Gunmetal – An raw unglazed black clay. Bloom – A pale glossy pink that flushes a darker rose color in places. Glazing is unique and will vary.