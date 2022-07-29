stone+rope

Drippy Plant Pot

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made

Punchy plant pot Pots with personality? stone+rope’s got it covered. This larger-than-life design is a real conversation starter, with more than enough colour and pattern to brighten up any empty corner or surface. Handmade with a swirling marbled motif and drip-like details, the sharp lines give it a clean look, while the rubber feet protect your surfaces. View all Garden Furniture Dimensions Height (cm) 14.5 Width (cm) 14 Depth (cm) 12.5 Additional dimensions Fits an internal pot up to 10 cm diameter Weight (kg) 1.45 Details Product material Jesmonite Outdoor safe No Caring instructions Wipe with a damp cloth Special features Indoor use only. SKU MCCSAR004MUS-UK