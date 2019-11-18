Lugz

Drifter Fleece Boot

$64.99 $59.95

Synthetic Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately ankle-high from arch Water resistant upper Flexastride molded memory foam insole Padded tongue & collar The Lugz brand came into the world in October of 1993. Lugz was endorsed by key players from the world of hip hop giving it the image known today. Lugz product is aggressively styled using the highest quality materials for maximum durability and superior comfort. Our footwear features premium leathers and durable construction as well. Today Lugz has expanded beyond boots and has added casual shoes and athletics to the mix.