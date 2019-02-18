Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
UO

Drew Drawstring Weekender Short

$49.00
At Urban Outfitters
Kick back in comfortable style with this weekender short from Urban Outfitters. Lightweight cotton cut in a loose, pull-on design with an adjustable drawstring waistband. Complete with pockets at the hips.
Featured in 1 story
How To Style Shorts According To The Experts
by Amanda Randone