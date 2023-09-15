Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
A.L.C.
Drew Cardigan
$495.00
$297.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Sleeper
Holiday '22 Feather-trim Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$162.00
$270.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
A.L.C.
Drew Cardigan
BUY
$297.00
$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Uniqlo : C x Clare Waight Keller
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Cropped Cardigan
BUY
£99.90
Uniqlo
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Cardigan
BUY
$495.00
Jenni Kayne
More from A.L.C.
A.L.C.
Delfina Matte Pleated Dress
BUY
$695.00
A.L.C
A.L.C.
Chelsea Tailored Pant
BUY
$395.00
A.L.C
A.L.C.
Carlyle Cut Out Jacket
BUY
$238.00
$595.00
A.L.C
A.L.C.
Leo Vegan Leather Bag
BUY
$395.00
A.L.C
More from Sweaters
Piece of White
Estelle Belted Sweater
BUY
$194.99
$650.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sleeper
Holiday '22 Feather-trim Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$162.00
$270.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
A.L.C.
Drew Cardigan
BUY
$297.00
$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sandro
Cropped Cable-knit Sweater
BUY
$171.96
$345.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted