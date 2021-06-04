Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Dress With Embroidery
£49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Dress With Embroidery
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Gingham Dress
BUY
$39.90
Zara
Lisa Says Gah
Lena Babydoll Mini Dress
BUY
$151.20
$189.00
Lisa Says Gah
H&M
Linen-blend Pull-on Shorts
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Marks & Spencer
Linen Square Neck Midi Skater Dress
BUY
£29.50
Marks & Spencer
More from Zara
Zara
Gingham Dress
BUY
$39.90
Zara
Zara
Straight Fit Denim Shorts
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Paperbag Denim Shorts
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Dress With Embroidery
BUY
£49.99
Zara
More from Dresses
Zara
Gingham Dress
BUY
$39.90
Zara
Lisa Says Gah
Lena Babydoll Mini Dress
BUY
$151.20
$189.00
Lisa Says Gah
H&M
Linen-blend Pull-on Shorts
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Marks & Spencer
Linen Square Neck Midi Skater Dress
BUY
£29.50
Marks & Spencer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted