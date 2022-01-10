ColorWow

Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

An anti-humidity styling treatment that creates a sleek, shiny finish. Sick of humidity ruining all your hard work? Lusting after that glossy, glass-like hair finish every celeb seems to have? Introducing Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, an award-winning styling spray that protects your hair against humidity and frizz, while creating a sleek, high-shine finish that lasts for up to 3 washes. This ultra-lightweight styling treatment forms an invisible coat on the hair, keeping frizz, moisture and humidity out while locking in a gorgeous glossy shine. Formulated with advanced heat-activated polymers, every strand is sealed for a silky, shiny finish. What does Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray do? Protects against humidity and frizz Creates a shiny, glass-like finish on the hair Leaves hair sleek, smooth and silky Forms a lightweight, waterproof coat on the hair Speeds up blow-drying time Who is Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for? All hair types Coloured, porous hair Dull hair Frizzy hair Anyone looking for a glass hair finish Curly hair types should try Dream Coat Curly What else should I know about Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray? Heat-activated Effect lasts for 3 to 4 washes Can be used for a sleek, straight finish or for extra volume Keratin treatment safe Sulfate-free Paraben-free Cruelty-free 200ml A favourite of celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton - with clients including J Lo and Kim Kardashian - Color Wow Dream Coat is perfect for creating the glass hair look, with a smooth, frizz-free finish and stunning shine.