Maintain beautiful shine all day and all night with Dream Coat For Curly Hair designed by Color Wow. Crafted with keratin, this anti-frizz spray will help tame unruly curls so they are perfectly defined, weightless and silky. Key Ingredients: Keratin: adds moisture and repairs. Peg-40/Ppg-8 Methylaminopropyl/Hydroxypropyl Dimethicone Copolymer: defrizzing, moisturizing and curl defining. Polyimide-1: flexible and bouncy hold. VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer: helps hair have a durable hold, humidity resistance and shine . Key Benefits: Hydrates and defines curls. Supernaturally glossy shine. Alcohol-free super light mist. Air-dry to create weightless curls. Effects last up to 3 days, even through shampooing.