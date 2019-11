& Other Stories

Drawstring Waist Puffer Jacket

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Oversized puffer jacket with an elasticated drawstring waistband, press button closures and a high turtleneck finish. Fully lined Ribbed cuffs inside Slanted side pockets Length of jacket: 73.7cm / 29" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small