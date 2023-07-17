Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Sam Edelman
Drape Neck Cocktail Dress
$138.00
$81.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
AllSaints
Hadley Satin Slipdress
BUY
$129.99
$199.00
Nordstrom
CeCe
Tie Neck Flutter Sleeve Dress
BUY
$91.99
$139.00
Nordstrom
Chelsea28
Plus Size Ruffle Neck Sleeveless Chiffon Dress
BUY
$79.99
$119.00
Nordstrom
Anthropologie
One-shoulder Linen Dress
BUY
$59.97
$180.00
Anthropologie
More from Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Lennon Loafer Mule
BUY
$90.00
$150.00
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman
Dakota Platform Sandal
BUY
$89.95
$130.00
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Ethyl Sneaker
BUY
$70.00
Revolve
Sam Edelman
Bay
BUY
$120.00
Zappos
More from Dresses
Aqua x Barbie
Sequined Mini Dress
BUY
$118.00
Bloomingdale's
Aqua x Barbie
Checked Bustier Mini Dress
BUY
$118.00
Bloomingdale's
Treasure & Bond
Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress
BUY
$29.90
$49.00
Nordstrom
Halogen
Mod Windowpane Plaid Long Sleeve Dress
BUY
$63.20
$79.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted