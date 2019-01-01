Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Drape Midi Dress
$76.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Topshop
Spot Maxi Dress
$240.00
from
Topshop
BUY
J.W. Anderson
Ruffled-hem Patchwork Dress
£1350.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Mahina Maxi Dress
$412.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Textured High Neck Top
$48.00
$38.40
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted