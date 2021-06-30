AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE

Dracaena Limelight Xl

Dracaena Limelight has striking, glossy, electric lime-green leaves, It is an easy care evergreen tropical foliage plant that thrives in low-light Its durability makes it ideal for home or office settings; in fact, keeping it in a low-light location helps maintain the dramatic lime coloring The Limelight is a unique color contrast to other houseplants and is a focal point for living rooms, hallways, bedrooms, and offices in your home interior This top air purifying houseplant arrives in 3G container measuring 26-28" Inches tall from the bottom of the pot to the top leaves Houseplants make your home more beautiful, purify your air, boost your mood, help you sleep, and relieve dryness by raising the humidity in your rooms The Dracaena Limelight Corn Plant is one of the most popular and beneficial plants for interior use. According to a NASA study it was one of the top air purifying plants. It can grow to 4 to 6 feet indoors and is often seen as a focal point in homes, offices, and hotels throughout the world. Dracaena make great indoor houseplants and are ideal for beginners who desire a low maintenance plant. Considered extremely hardy, they do well in either low light or indirect sun, and they thrive on neglect making it a plant to sit back and enjoy. Simply providing light and occasional water will ensure that this plant will flourish for years. The Dracaena prefers to have damp soil before watering and it is best to allow them to get a little root bound before potting them up. You should only need to repot this plant every 1 to 2 years. Fertilize a couple of times a year during the growing season with light liquid fertilizer. Shipping and handling can be very tough on live plants so please be sure to open and check your plant right away. Mist the foliage and check the soil for moisture. Our plant team gives each plant a drink before they are individually shipped and wrapped so they may not need to be watered right away. Overwatering is one of the most common causes of the decline in indoor plants. We are unable to ship this plant to California due to restrictions by the California Department of Agriculture. Please be aware that our plants are not intended for consumption by humans or animals and this plant is not healthy for pets. There are no other authorized sellers of American Plant Exchange plants. Please ensure that you order and receive an American Plant Exchange plant shipped and sold by Amazon. American plant exchange is a 35-year-old Florida based nursery that supports women in our community in a mutually beneficial work release skill development program.