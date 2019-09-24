Dr. Jart+

K-Beauty introduced us to sheet masks and now they're getting us hooked on rubber masks, which involves slathering your skin with an ultranourishing rubber-like formula that you mix yourself. This version from Dr. Jart+ makes the process less messy and more entertaining to use with effective results you can see immediately. Simply pour both the super booster and the soothing liquid ampoule filled with vitamin C and sea buckthorn fruit extract (which will brighten dark spots and revitalize skin) into the soda-like cup and shake until fully blended. Apply it all over your face and sit back as the cooling formula penetrates below skin's surface to deliver the active ingredients. Once it dries, it's ready to peel off. You'll immediately notice how much more radiant, even toned, and hydrated your complexion looks.