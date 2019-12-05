Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Ski Cream

$115.00

This ski season Dr. Barbara Sturm has partnered with Perfect Moment for the launch of the SKI CREAM. Our attention to the wishes and needs of customer demands resulted in the creation of a ski product designed to protect a skier’s skin. The SKI CREAM is tailored to the skin’s precise seasonal and sporting activity needs. The water-in-oil rich formula offers optimal skin protection against the extreme cold, wind and other climatic conditions attacking skiers’ skin. This innovative and intensively nourishing cream provides a protective shield on the skin and leaves the complexion appearing supple, smooth and ready to withstand the elements. Valuable, rich lipids from Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil and Sunflower Extract strengthen the skin’s barrier function. Anti-aging powerhouse Purslane soothes against the visible signs of irritation, and together with Edelweiss Extract, protects the sensitive skin membranes against attacks from free radicals.