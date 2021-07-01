United States
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum
$471.00
At Mecca
While you're getting your beauty sleep, the skin is busy renewing itself. Dr. Barbara Sturm's Night Serum helps to boost the skins renewal process, formulated with a cocktail of skin-loving and nourishing ingredients so that by morning, skin appears fresh, smoother and healthier-looking. Key ingredients: Cotton thistle extract: offers anti-aging benefits and activates all substances in the skin essential for skin regeneration. Senna alata extract: supports the skin’s natural reparative process from UV ray damage. Poria cocos and beta-glucan: help regenerate the skin’s natural barrier function. Hyaluronic acid and purslane: provide deep hydration, anti-aging compounds and protection against free radicals. Plankton extract: helps reduce the visible appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.