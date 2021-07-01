Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum

While you're getting your beauty sleep, the skin is busy renewing itself. Dr. Barbara Sturm's Night Serum helps to boost the skins renewal process, formulated with a cocktail of skin-loving and nourishing ingredients so that by morning, skin appears fresh, smoother and healthier-looking. Key ingredients: Cotton thistle extract: offers anti-aging benefits and activates all substances in the skin essential for skin regeneration. Senna alata extract: supports the skin’s natural reparative process from UV ray damage. Poria cocos and beta-glucan: help regenerate the skin’s natural barrier function. Hyaluronic acid and purslane: provide deep hydration, anti-aging compounds and protection against free radicals. Plankton extract: helps reduce the visible appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.