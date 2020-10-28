Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Maskne Set

$160.00

Face masks are now part of our daily lives, but they can create skin irritation and dysfunction. High performance skincare can help avoid and soothe the appearance of redness, irritation or breakouts caused by the friction, sweat and heat build-up behind a face mask. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s MASKNE SET features the STURM NANO-SILVER MASK; a reusable, lightweight and breathable anti-microbial face covering, ANTI-POLLUTION DROPS, CALMING SERUM, CLARIFYING SPOT TREATMENT UNTINTED and a complimentary CLARIFYING MASK SACHET. The products help to protect, soothe and calm the complexion, reduce the appearance of redness and irritation, boost the skin barrier function and provide essential hydration. The MASKNE SET contains $230 worth of products.