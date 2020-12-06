Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum Festive Edition

$800.00

This giant bottle—over three times the standard size—of the skin-boosting, cult-favorite moisturizing serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm has to be one of our very favorite gifts this year. The ultrahydrating serum works for every skin type there is, flooding it with long- and short-chain hyaluronic acid molecules (which are naturally found in the skin, but your body produces less of them as you age) as well as soothing purslane, a botanical Dr. Sturm prizes for its beautiful effects on skin. The minimalist jumbo white bottle comes in a festive red box—total luxury.