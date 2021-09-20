Dr. Barbara Sturm

Cleanser

C$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A gentle foaming cleanser that removes makeup, dead skin, and dirt, while preparing the skin for moisturizer or serum—without disturbing its pH-balance. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Acne and Blemishes Formulation: Lightweight Liquid Highlighted Ingredients: - Mild Tensides: Provide thorough, yet gentle cleansing of the skin. - Purslane: A strong antioxidant that stimulates the body and supports skin health and rejuvenation. - Aloe Vera Leaf Juice: Soothes irritations. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.