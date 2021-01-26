Parachute

Down Alternative Medium Side Sleeper Bed Pillows

Designed especially for side sleepers, this down-alternative pillow supports your head on a plush cloud of ultrafine hypoallergenic microfiber fill while taking the strain off your neck and shoulders. Wrapped in pure cotton sateen reinforced with double-stitched piping, the medium-density filling offers the fluffiness and coziness of natural down.