Parachute

Down-alternative Full Mattress Topper

$229.00

Buy Now Review It

At Crate & Barrel

Transform your bed into a five-star hotel experience with this luxurious mattress topper. Wrapped in pure cotton sateen, the ultra-fine hypoallergenic microfiber fill offers the dreamy fluffiness and deep comfort of natural down. The baffle-box construction keeps the cloud-like filling evenly spread, and the dual-chamber design tops your bed with two plush layers of down-alternative filling.