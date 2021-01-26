United States
Parachute
Down-alternative Full Mattress Topper
$229.00
At Crate & Barrel
Transform your bed into a five-star hotel experience with this luxurious mattress topper. Wrapped in pure cotton sateen, the ultra-fine hypoallergenic microfiber fill offers the dreamy fluffiness and deep comfort of natural down. The baffle-box construction keeps the cloud-like filling evenly spread, and the dual-chamber design tops your bed with two plush layers of down-alternative filling.