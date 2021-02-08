L.L. Bean

Down-alternative Damask Pillow

$44.95

Fabric & Care Shell: 100% cotton with a 260-thread-count weave. Fill: PrimaLoft 100% polyester. Wash and dry in large commercial machine. Additional Features Our 100% hypoallergenic fill won't clump after washing and retains its loft. Choose level of firmness: Soft (Natural). Medium (White). Firm (Pale Blue). Made in the USA of US and imported materials. Questions? How to Choose the Right Pillow Density Soft Great for people who sleep mostly on their stomachs. This density is also good for those who change sleep positions frequently during the night. Medium The best choice for people who sleep on their backs. Comfortably soft, but firm enough to offer plenty of support. Firm Recommended for people who sleep primarily on their sides. Offers the highest level of neck and head support for all-night comfort.