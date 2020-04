Matt and Nat

Dover Shoulder Bag

£120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matt and Nat

Shoulder bag with double compartment, zipper pocket on front, and full flap with magnetic snap closure. Interior: Zipper pocket, smartphone pocket, logo-embossed Loom patch. 100% recycled nylon lining. Dimensions: 11”L x 9.5”H x 3”D Adjustable Shoulder Strap: 16.5”-21”