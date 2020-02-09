Dove Beauty

Dove Beauty Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo

$4.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Need to get ready in a hurry? Pressed for time after a gym session? Whatever the reason, now you can have hair that looks and feels clean without having to wash it using this waterless shampoo. Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo works with just a few quick sprays and leaves you with hair that is volumized and looks and feels beautiful, healthy and full of body. Dry shampoo spray will save you time and ensure you stay confident with the way your hair looks and feels. When you don't have time for a full hair wash with water, Dove volumizing dry shampoo quickly helps to reduce the oily, greasy feel of unwashed hair, leaving it easy to style and manage. Massaging a few sprays of this Dove dry shampoo into the roots is all it takes to take your hair from lifeless to bouncy in moments. Dry hair shampoo that leaves you with a convenient way to revive hair between washes. This Dove dry shampoo also comes with a light clean scent, so you can enjoy the feeling of hair that is fresh and clean within seconds. This volumizing dry shampoo from the Dove Refresh+Care range refreshes your hair using ingredients that absorb excess oil and then brush easily out of your hair, leaving it looking and feeling clean, soft and full of body. How to use: To use this Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo, first separate your dry hair into sections. Shake the dry shampoo spray can vigorously; hold it about 8-12 inches from the head and spray directly into the roots of your hair in short bursts. Leave in for a couple of minutes, then brush through for hair that is revived & full of body.