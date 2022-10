Forever21

Double Waist Mom Jeans

$39.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Forever21

Details A pair of mom jeans featuring an allover stonewash, double waist design, four-pocket construction, exposed button fly, belt loops, and a high rise. Content + Care - Shell: 83% cotton, 13% rayon, 4% polyester - Machine wash cold Size + Fit - Model is 5'7" and is wearing a Size 25 - Inseam: 31" Product Code: 2000470182 SKU: 20004701820101 Final Sale