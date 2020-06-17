Bali

Double Support Cotton Wire-free Bra

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

Indulge in this lush cotton wire-free full support bra Smooth, comfortable double-lined seamless cups Wide, smoothing back wings eliminates back bulge Comfort-U back design helps keep straps in place Customize the fit with the front adjustable, stretch straps Soft, stretch cotton blend Hook count: 3-hook = B cups, 36C Hook count: 4-hook = 38-42C, 34-40D, 36DD-40DD Hook count: 5-hook = 42D, 42DD