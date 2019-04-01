Search
Topshop

Double Ruffle Mini Dress

$75.00
At Topshop
We adore this double ruffle mini dress in pale pink containing linen. This number is ultra-feminine, floaty and gorgeous, wherever you are going. 54% Linen, 46% Cotton. Machine wash.
