Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
lululemon
Double Roller Mini
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
Roll on the go! Release post-sweat tension in your back, arms, and legs with this travel size two-in-one roller.
Need a few alternatives?
Therabody
Theragun G3pro
$599.00
$449.00
from
Therabody
BUY
Uncharted Supply Co.
Triage Kit
$62.00
from
Uncharted Supply Co.
BUY
Ladder
Plant Protein
$56.00
from
Ladder
BUY
Theragun
Theragun
C$398.97
C$348.97
from
SportChek
BUY
More from lululemon
lululemon
Double Roller Mini
$38.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Double Roller Mini
$38.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 25" Scallop
$118.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Like A Cloud Bra
$58.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Fitness
Therabody
Theragun G3pro
$599.00
$449.00
from
Therabody
BUY
Uncharted Supply Co.
Triage Kit
$62.00
from
Uncharted Supply Co.
BUY
Ladder
Plant Protein
$56.00
from
Ladder
BUY
Theragun
Theragun
C$398.97
C$348.97
from
SportChek
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted