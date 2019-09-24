With a unique, exotic aroma, Vetiver is known to provide a calming, grounding effect on emotions—making it ideal for massage therapy and promoting restful sleep.*
Primary Benefits
Calming, grounding effect on emotions
Immune-supporting properties*
Vetiver, a member of the grass family, is grown for many reasons. Unlike other grasses, the root system of Vetiver grows down, making it ideal for helping to prevent erosion and providing soil stabilization. Vetiver has a rich, exotic, complex aroma that is used extensively in perfumes. Due to Vetiver’s calming, grounding effect on the emotions, it is an ideal oil to use in massage therapy. It can also be rubbed on the feet before bedtime to promote a restful night’s sleep. When taken internally, Vetiver can support a heathy immune system.*