Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Dot
$249.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
Smile Makers
The Billionaire
BUY
$74.95
The Iconic
Dame
Zee
BUY
$54.95
The Iconic
VUSH
Gloss Bullet Vibrator
BUY
$45.00
Vush
LELO
Dot
BUY
$249.00
The Iconic
More from LELO
LELO
Tor 3
BUY
$159.00
LELO
LELO
Enigma Cruise
BUY
$223.30
$319.00
LELO
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
BUY
$175.20
$219.00
LELO
LELO
Enigma Cruise
BUY
$153.30
$219.00
LELO
More from Sexual Wellness
Smile Makers
The Billionaire
BUY
$74.95
The Iconic
Dame
Zee
BUY
$54.95
The Iconic
VUSH
Gloss Bullet Vibrator
BUY
$45.00
Vush
Normal
Frankie
BUY
$80.00
Normal
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted