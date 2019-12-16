Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Briogeo
Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Mini
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An intensive weekly treatment to restore essential hydration and enhance hair’s resilience and strength.
Need a few alternatives?
Moroccanoil
Hair Treatment Original, 3.4 Oz
$44.00
$27.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Olaplex
No.6 Bond Smoother
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Bb. Sleigh, Belle Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Set
C$43.93
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Olaplex
Holiday Hair Fix
C$79.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Briogeo
Briogeo
Next Level Hair - Dry Hair Duo
$16.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Be Gentle Be Kind™ Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo
C$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair!™ Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair!™ Repair + Strengthen Travel Kit
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Dry Styling Collection
$75.00
from
DermStore
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Mint Almond Oil Healthy Hair And Scalp
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted