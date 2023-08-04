Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Valentino
Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy Eau De Parfum
$156.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Extreme Eau De Parfum
BUY
$95.00
Ulta
Jo Malone London
Wild Bluebell Cologne
BUY
$165.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Valentino
Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy Eau De Parfum
BUY
$156.00
Sephora
Gucci
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau De Parfum
BUY
$168.00
Sephora
More from Valentino
Valentino
Twin Liner Gel And Liquid Eyeliner
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
Valentino
Rockstud Net Kidskin Sandal
BUY
£518.00
£740.00
Valentino
Valentino
Uomo Coral Fantasy Cologne
BUY
$115.00
Sephora
Valentino
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasty Eau De Parf
BUY
$115.00
Nordstrom
More from Fragrance
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Extreme Eau De Parfum
BUY
$95.00
Ulta
Jo Malone London
Wild Bluebell Cologne
BUY
$165.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Valentino
Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy Eau De Parfum
BUY
$156.00
Sephora
Gucci
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau De Parfum
BUY
$168.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted