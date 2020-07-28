Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Pamela Love
Dome Ring
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pamela Love
A sculptural silver domed ring that is simple yet makes a statement. Hollowed on the inside so lightweight and perfect for everyday wear.
Need a few alternatives?
Pamela Love
Dome Ring
$150.00
from
Pamela Love
BUY
Lelia Mae
Zara Gold Plated Ring
$27.50
from
Lelia Mae
BUY
Aurate
Birthstone Bezel Ring
£84.00
from
Aurate
BUY
promoted
H&M
5-pack Rings
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Pamela Love
Pamela Love
Single Malachite Stud
$210.00
from
Pamela Love
BUY
Pamela Love
Large Scarab Ring
$230.00
from
Pamela Love
BUY
Pamela Love
Mini Scarab Pendant
$140.00
from
Pamela Love
BUY
Pamela Love
One Of A Kind 18k Gold And Lapis Scarab Necklace
$3800.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Rings
Pamela Love
Dome Ring
$150.00
from
Pamela Love
BUY
Lelia Mae
Zara Gold Plated Ring
$27.50
from
Lelia Mae
BUY
Aurate
Birthstone Bezel Ring
£84.00
from
Aurate
BUY
promoted
H&M
5-pack Rings
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted